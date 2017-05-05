Marina Fogle and Dr Chiara Hunt discuss what it means when you’re expecting twins

Finding out that there are two or more little foetuses growing inside you often oscillates between delight (bargain – two for the price of one!) to fear of what lies ahead. Most mothers-to-be are greeted with this news at their 12-week scan, and at this stage you might find out whether your twins are identical or not. Identical twins are created when one egg is fertilised and subsequently splits, so the DNA is exactly the same in both twins. With non-identical twins, two eggs are released and fertilised by two different sperm. Other than having the same birth date, non-identical twins are genetically no more similar than siblings.

Only non-identical twins are hereditary; some women have a genetic predisposition to release two eggs. The chance of conceiving non-identical twins also increases with age. As women get older, their ovulation becomes less regular, meaning that one month they might not ovulate at all and another they might release more than one egg. Identical twins, on the other hand, are a more unusual but fortuitous occurrence.

Twin pregnancies are more closely monitored because of the increased risks to both the mother and her babies. You’ll have more appointments and scans; how many depends on the type of pregnancy you’re having, as multiple pregnancies can take on three different forms:

Dichorionic diamniotic (DCDA)

Each twin has its own placenta and amniotic sac. All non-identical twins and a third of identical twins are DCDA. These pregnancies are the most common and the safest. If all is well, you’ll be scanned every four weeks and there’s a good chance you’ll go full term and have an uncomplicated pregnancy.

Monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA)

These twins share a placenta but essentially have their own sac. Two-thirds of identical twins are MCDA. Because the twins are sharing a placenta, it’s common to be scanned every two weeks from 16 weeks.

Monochorionic monoamniotic (MCMA)

These twins share a placenta and a sac. This is very rare; only one per cent of identical twins are MCMA. These pregnancies carry higher risks so you will be looked after by a specialist team.

Managing your twin pregnancy

Carrying twins is twice the effort so make sure you take extra care to rest, to allow your body to do its job. You should try to take it easy from 28 weeks, or even earlier depending on the type of pregnancy. We suggest mothers-to-be stop work by 32 weeks. Be prepared that many twins arrive earlier than anticipated. Doctors are keen to keep twins in utero as long as possible and the same gestation of 40 weeks applies to both twins and multiples. However, over half of twins and virtually all triplets are born at

or before 37 weeks.

Will I have to have a c-section?

As with all women, the mother’s choice of how she would like to give birth plays a huge role. A c-section is certainly possible – over half of twins, and virtually all triplets, are born by caesarean but, as with all pregnancies, keep an open mind. Often, for the wellbeing of your babies, the decision will be taken out of

your hands.

Dr Chiara Hunt and Marina Fogle run The Bump Class, based in Parsons Green

and South Kensington. thebumpclass.com