The TV presenter talks pregnancy, motherhood must-haves and making new friends

Interview conducted shortly before Helen gave birth to her second child in early April

You’re mum to 22-month-old Ernie, and are expecting your second baby this spring. Did you always know you wanted to have children?

I love children but I was never a ‘baby person’ really. I think it was inevitable I would have kids, as I am big on family, but it’s not something I have been working towards or vetting relationships for. If anything, some previous boyfriends have wanted children more than I did!

Did you have an enjoyable pregnancy with Ernie?

I was lucky, I was pretty healthy. I missed wine but made up for it with chocolate, and in the early stages I loved a chippy tea with mushy peas and gravy.

As your due date approaches, are you still working?

I stopped work at the end of February to make more time for Ernie but also because my job involves travelling from one end of the country to the other at short notice, so it all got a bit hectic! In truth, I feel a bit guilty Ernie is so little and soon I will have my hands full with another baby, so until that time arrives we are having lots of fun together at the beach, at the park and feeding the ducks.

You’ve spoken on Twitter about using the Mummy Social app; can you tell us more about it?

Motherhood swells your heart but it can also leave you wanting to put your head in the cooker! Mummy Social is an app to bring mums together. I love my friends without kids, but they don’t always want to go to soft play on short notice, so Mummy Social gives me access to people in the same boat. I need friends, I need to talk and I need to socialise, and the app helps me do that while enjoying time with my son. Many mothers struggle with loneliness, and that can lead to postnatal depression – the aim of Mummy Social is to help alleviate that problem.

What baby or pregnancy essentials have proved invaluable that you would recommend to new mothers?

Loads of scarves – I breastfed and, yes, while I would like to support the sisterhood, I don’t want to get them out everywhere, so I always wore scarves to strategically hide my nipples from public display. Scarves also hide baby sick – essential if you’re working, travelling and feeding at the same time, which I was. And stock up on bread – toast will prove to be the hot food you can eat with one hand, day or night.

Did you find shopping for baby a minefield first time around?

Yes! Car seats and pushchairs are so confusing, everyone has a different opinion. And I still don’t understand bottle warmers. Buying baby clothes has been fun, but the sensible, practical stuff is mind-boggling.

If we were to rummage through your changing bag, what would we find in there?

Toy trucks, bananas, biscuits, a tennis ball and probably a ping pong ball – my son loves balls!

As a mother and presenter, how do you manage to juggle the work-life balance?

Like any working mum, I feel guilty when I work, or when I don’t. My work is feast or famine – I have intense periods then I am off for weeks and weeks, so it works for me. I think it’s important not to justify what you do, just know that whatever works for you and baby is right. Once I stopped explaining myself, I started loving work and baby time even more. I have no childcare other than my mum and in-laws, so I am lucky if Ernie is not with me then he’s with family. I am very fortunate to love my work – it’s a juggling act but one I am enjoying, if not exhausted by!

What was it like to present at the Olympics?

I’m a sports fan so it was like Disneyland for me. I was lucky to have a front row seat. It was hard being away from Ernie but it was nice to have a couple of weeks of putting myself first. I came back ready for the 2am, 4am and 6am wake-ups with new enthusiasm.

Where do you like to go when you get some free time?

I love Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens – Ernie chases the ducks and there are good playgrounds there. I also love visiting the Natural History Museum, as he adores the dinosaurs. One of his first words was “wow” when he saw the huge diplodocus. When we are not in London we are country bumpkins, so Ernie just loves going on the bus!

What about when you manage to carve out some time for yourself – what do you do?

I love the bustling atmosphere in Covent Garden; the people, the tourists and street performers. I also adore Spitalfields Market. I have bought so many random things there over the years and shared so many good memories, it’s a very special place for me.

What does 2017 have in store?

This year will be all about baby number two, and having two children under two – madness! We are living in France at the minute but we will probably move back to the UK sometime soon. In my job I never know what’s going to happen, so who knows!