The mother of two talks books, babies and body image, and reveals how she loves a spot of late-night shopping

How has life been lately as mother to Buzz, who’s nearly three, and one-year-old Buddy? We imagine it’s pretty full on…

It is! Especially when you consider Tom is writing new songs with McFly and I’m working a lot, too. But I can’t complain. The boys are brilliant to be around – providing they’re not bashing each other or pinching toys. I love the fact that we can be with them so much despite our work schedules.

How did having your children change things for you?

I’m not allowed to sleep anymore. I think that’s the huge difference. I used to be able to sleep anywhere, any place. Now I get five hours of broken sleep a night. Surprisingly that’s left me feeling more energised than before. I’ve no idea how that has happened.

Did you have an enjoyable pregnancy?

I loved being pregnant with Buzz and felt more feminine and comfortable in my own body than ever before. With Buddy my bump appeared straight away and I felt a little more scrutinised. That wasn’t so much fun. However, I do love being pregnant. Throughout both pregnancies, my day would end with a mug of warm milk and a couple of biscuits.

Tell us more about your new book, Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures into Motherhood.

Well, being an author anyway it made perfect sense for me to document the most important years of my life. I’m used to writing fiction, but as I talk online about being a mum through my blogs and vlogs, I felt like moving into writing something more personal. The book is a very honest account of my experience. It’s not a tips or advice book – there are more than enough of those out there already. I’d like the book to give other mothers confidence in trusting their own instincts, rather than hankering after the thought of being a ‘perfect’ mum.

Where do you like to shop for the boys?

I’m a sucker for online shopping – Mothercare, Next, Zara, John Lewis and Gap are probably my favourite stores to browse late at night, but I’ve also stumbled across smaller brands that are fantastic and fun, including Fred & Noah, Frugi and Lil’ Cubs.

What essentials have proved invaluable to you that you would recommend to

new mothers?

If travelling and sleeping in the same room, then I’d say headphone splitters. Tom and I have enjoyed so many shows snuggled up in bed while the boys are asleep next to us.

If we were to rummage through your changing bag, what would we find?

Beside the endless crumbs of lost snacks, it’s rammed with spare clothes, nappies, Waterwipes, a few of Buzz’s favourite cars, a cuddly Winnie the Pooh for Buddy, a bib, lipbalm, purse, phone, keys and lastly, lots of rice cakes, fruit pouches and mini oat bars. My boys don’t function very well if they’re hungry, so the snacks are essential.

Who inspires you?

Gosh, I’m inspired by so many people. My parents, my Nonna and Tom for starters, but also anyone who’s committed to making the world a brighter and more positive place.

How have you managed to juggle that work and life balance so successfully?

I think the trick is recognising that you’re juggling and just stopping to check every now and then that you’re happy with the balance. It’s really tough and I’m not sure I’ve got it completely right yet. That said, everything is ticking along at the moment and I’m getting to spend a lot of time with the boys – which is always my priority. I am about to start writing another book though and that is always an intense time. I expect I’ll have a few meltdowns along the way. It’s a struggle!

Do you spend much time in London?

We live just outside London but I do travel in for work a lot. I’m used to the commute as I used to travel in from Essex every day for school from the age of 13. I love the hustle and bustle, although I’m not sure I could ever live in the heart of town.

What do you like to do with the boys when you get some free time?

Our favourite thing to do at the weekend is to go get brunch and go for nice long walks. That’s the best thing about being out in the countryside, the ability to be outdoors and immersed in nature whenever you like.

What about when you manage to carve out some time for yourself?

I’d love to say I’m part of some wonderful groups, or that I spend loads of time with mates, but I don’t. I love just curling up on the sofa with Tom of an evening, having a glass of wine and a treat or two.

Do you and Tom make time for date nights?

We do occasionally, although we’re always saying we should do them more. I think I might book us some theatre tickets to make sure we get out once a month!

Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures into Motherhood by Giovanna Fletcher (£11.99, Coronet) is out now