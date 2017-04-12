As a new mother keeping yourself well-fed and energised is key, Feed Me 2 provide a guide on what to eat while you’re breastfeeding

The direct link between what a mother eats and what her child consumes mean that more than ever before nutrition is of the utmost importance. Lauren Dangoor, founder of Feed Me 2, has compiled below a list of the foods that mothers should be aiming to cram into their diet.

Leafy Green Vegetables. Leafy green vegetables like spinach and broccoli are great sources of vitamin A, vitamin C and Iron. These nutrients are fabulous for a baby’s growth, as well as being a great source of calcium and healthy antioxidants.

Seasonal Fruits. Fruits are brilliant sources of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin C in fruits has benefits in wound healing and this is fabulous for mothers who have had a c-section, citrus fruits such as oranges, tomatoes and lemons are great sources. Furthermore, apples and bananas help to keep energy supplies high throughout the day and keep the body healthy.

Eggs. Eggs are a really great way to make sure your body is meeting its daily requirement of protein and a good for vitamin D. This combination of nutrients is an ideal combination for development, growth and strengthening of your infant’s bones and muscles and is therefore an essential in the diet of a new mother.

Liquids. To make sure that milk is being produced at a proper rate of supply and demand, and to ensure that energy levels remain high, your body must remain well hydrated. As a new mother tries to be drinking lots of water, juices, soups, and milk, however caffeinated drinks should be avoided.

Whole Grains. Cereals such as oats, brown rice, barley etc. are fortified sources of a wide range of nutrients such as: proteins, vitamins, iron and other minerals. They have a positive two-fold effect in providing a mother with energy and stamina but also being key players in the overall growth and development of your baby.

Low Fat Dairy Products. Your diet while breastfeeding must include generous quantities of law fat dairy products such as milk and yoghurt. These products are a rich source of vitamin B, and vitamin D, and are brilliant sources of calcium. Calcium is key for a baby’s bone structure development and for a mother’s general health. If you are lactose intolerant soya milk is a good alternative.

Lean Meats. Fish and chicken can be classified as lean meats and are rich in vital nutrients. They are jam packed with DHA and essential fatty acids, which is key for the development of your baby’s nervous system and for boosting overall growth. The nutrients in these two products also have a hugely positive effect in promoting the recovery and general well being for mothers post-partum.

Garlic. Garlic has been used historically as a brilliant ingredient to promote lactation. As well as making foods far tastier, garlic helps to strengthen your immune system; this positively affects a baby being breastfed as well through its high content of antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

Carrots. Carrots are being named not only for being delicious but also for being so rich in carbohydrates and potassium, both of which boost energy and stamina in lactating mothers. They are a vital source of Beta Carotene, which is required for the body during periods of lactation. The antioxidants in carrots are also a great way to shed off baby weight!

Pulses. Pulses are a rich source of protein and iron, and are a fabulous way for vegetarian or vegan mothers to reach their daily requirements. Beans, peas, lentils, peanuts, kidney beans, alfalfa and black beans are great examples of nutrient packed pulses. They are however gas-inducing foods so should be consumed in moderation for the effect this may have on a baby’s passage of digestion.

feedme2.co.uk