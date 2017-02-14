We ask parenting expert Kathryn Mewes one reader’s question about her toddler insisting on running away during shopping trips

Q: How can I make shopping trips easier with my two year old son? He will not stay with me and just runs off at every given opportunity, sometimes to the point of me losing him.

A: You’re not the first person to experience this – shopping with a toddler is an activity full of stimulation and they need clear direction in order for it to work successfully.

I suggest the following: