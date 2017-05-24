Don’t understand baby’s oral health? Don’t worry you’re not alone, new survey by Brush-Baby revealed parents confusion when it comes to little teeth and gums

Brush-Baby conducted a survey amongst 1,000 mothers in the UK recently which reveals confusion about when and how to start a baby’s oral health regime. The Brush-Baby Mums & Gums Survey which reported mothers’ habits and perceptions on baby oral care and teething, showed lack of clarity on when a child should first visit the dentist, with only 13% believing they should first take their baby to the dentist at six months.

A staggering 72% of mothers say they have never seen any information on gum care for babies. and over half of mothers (53%) report turning to their mothers for information on managing their babies’ teething pain and only 10% saying that they get this information from their dentist.

In response to this Brush-Baby has developed a range of dental wipes, teething wipes, teethers and first brushes and toothpastes to encourage parents to routinely clean their babies’ gums and mouths. There are a number of benefits to starting your babies’ oral care routine as early as possible, and these include reducing decay-causing bacteria, keeping the mouth clean for when the first teeth arrive and getting little babies used to having their gums and teeth wiped and brushed on a regular basis.

This should make the first trip to the dentist a natural progression and easier for all!