Jools Oliver, designer of Little Bird at Mothercare, wife of Jamie and mother to Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear and River Rocket, reveals what Christmas means to her

What do you love most about Christmas?

I love it all! Buying and making gifts, decorating the house and tree, spending time with family, playing silly games, roast turkey and potatoes and all the trimmings, I could go on and on…

What are your plans this year?

It doesn’t change much from year to year, we just get slightly larger as a family. We will be at home in Essex with everyone.

Where do you like to shop for your children’s presents?

I love to find independent shops for unique toys and gifts, there are lots where we live in North London. And now the older girls are teenagers, I’ll no doubt be popping into Topshop!

And for your tree decorations?

I have bought so many decorations over the years but I do like to add something new to the tree each year to see if anyone can spot it. I love Christmas markets, especially the small village ones, there’s a lovely one near our place in Essex. And we always make some pretty DIY decorations at home each year – it’s a tradition, the children love it, even the two older girls.

What do you do in London during the festive season?

We actually don’t spend too much time in London over the festive period, but when we do, we mostly spend our time socialising with friends, or the girls do. They have a much more exciting social life than Jamie and I do these days!

And what’s on your wish list for yourself?

I think I’m really easy to buy for. Jamie knows what I like, although if he buys me clothes it’s always something casual like a vintage sweatshirt or (another) pair of Converse. The children always make me something that I can treasure forever – there’s nothing better than a handmade gift from them.

What are your hopes for 2018?

For the children not to get any bigger! I just hope my family continues to be happy and healthy – with lots of laughter!

