Make baby’s first festive season one to remember with these ideas from Carole Middleton
Celebrating Christmas with a new addition to the family is an immensely special time. And while your new baby might not remember much of the festivities at this age, this is the perfect time to start new family traditions for the Christmases to come, and the memories you start now will live through your photographs.
- Each year, why not make an ornament, stocking or bauble for the tree? Stock up on DIY crafts and glitter, and get messy with your toddler, or look out for pre-made designs that can be personalised.
- Another fun tradition is to handmake your own Christmas cards using baby’s painted handprints. Just be sure to add the date to the back of the card, and make a couple of extras to keep as memories for yourself.
- Along with all those toys, why not give baby an heirloom gift that can be passed down one day. Snowglobes, teddy bears and keepsake boxes are all good options.
- Finally, don’t forget to leave evidence of Father Christmas’s visit. Get creative with fake snow or sooty footprints, and leave half-eaten treats, like mince pies and carrots, next
to the tree. Don’t forget to capture their wonderous little faces on camera!
