Hint: they don’t call her Baby for nothing…

She’s already a doting mother to her two sons, Beau, nine, and Tate, five, and balancing her radio presenting work on Heart FM with various TV appearances and charity work, and now Emma Bunton has teamed up with parenting product development expert Christopher Money to launch her first eco-friendly baby brand, Kit & Kin.

The label includes a variety of certified natural skincare for both mum and baby, as well as a selection of biodegradable nappies. The designs – which come with handy biodegradable nappy sacks, too – are made to break down within three to six years (compared to up to 500 years for standard nappies), all the while keeping baby dry, comfortable and secure for up to 12 hours.

The natural skincare, Emma says, was inspired by her son, who suffers with eczema: “For so many years, we struggled to find products that weren’t full of chemicals that would further irritate his skin. I want to take away the stress and worry parents often experience when trying to choose the best products for their family,” she adds.

The soothing products include shampoo and body wash, bubble bath, body oils and the ‘Magic Salve’ nappy balm, which Emma says is perfect for the whole family. All the products are free from parabens and nasties and are clinically and dermatologically tested.

All the items are available to order online from today, with the option to build a convenient nappy bundle as part of a cost-saving subscription. Visit kitandkin.com