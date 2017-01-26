MPs are considering strengthening maternity rights for women in the workplace, as it’s found that thousands have been forced to leave their jobs

Extra legal protection for new and expectant mothers is being considered by the government. A consultation will be launched on strengthening the existing law against workplace discrimination as a response to last August’s recommendations from MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee.

Business Minister Margot James commented; “There should be zero tolerance of discrimination against pregnant women, or women who have just given birth. That’s why we are committing to making sure new and expectant mothers have sufficient protections from redundancy.”

Research by MPs showed that 11% of mothers felt they had been forced out of their jobs, mostly by bad treatment by their employers rather than through direct dismissal or redundancy. The committee heard last year that the number of expectant and new mothers forced to leave their jobs had almost doubled to 54,000 since 2005.

It is illegal to discriminate against a woman because she is pregnant or has recently given birth. This legal protection should last from when a woman becomes pregnant until the end of maternity leave. Parliament have re-stated that leaving the European Union will not lead to a dilution of workers rights.