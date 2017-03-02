Emma O’Donovan embraces the great outdoors with her pick of the best books to read with your baby
The Ladybird by Bernadette Gervais
A lift-the-flap introduction to one of the garden’s most charming inhabitants. A beautifully illustrated, fascinating book filled with fun facts for little explorers.
£8.99, Laurence King
A sunny garden erupts with life in this pop-up celebration of the outdoors. Buzzing bees and bright blooms spring from the pages, making this book a joy to share.
£7.99, Usborne
Everybunny Dance! by Ellie Sandall
These bunnies love to dance, and sing and play the flute, but there’s something lurking and it looks a lot like a fox. A heartwarming story about friendship.
£6.99, Hodder Children’s Books
Town Mouse, Country Mouse by Libby Walden and Richard Jones
These delightful little mice will inspire a journey of discovery and exploration in this charming reimagining of the classic Aesop’s fable. A treat to read over again.
£10.68, Caterpillar Books
Flora and the Chicks by Molly Idle
Flora is tending to a basket of eggs as they hatch one by one. This wordless counting book, filled with delightful illustrations, will become a firm favourite.
£6.99, Chronicle Books
Time Now to Dream by Timothy Knapman and Helen Oxenbury
Hand in hand, Alice and Jack seek out the creature making noises in the woods, only to discover it’s not nearly as scary as they thought. A sweet bedtime read.
£6.94, Walker Books
Pairs! In the Garden by Smriti Prasadam-Halls and Lorna Scobie
A lift-the-flap adventure; little ones can explore the outdoors in search of matching pairs. From butterflies to bees, there are lots of friendly faces to find.
£6.99, Francis Lincoln
Really Feely Baby Animals
Each page introduces a new baby animal, including donkeys and kittens, with soft touch-and-feel textures. Pat and tickle to your heart’s content, and have fun learning along the way.
£5.58, Dorling Kindersley
Never take a Bear to School by Mark Sperring and Britta Teckentrup
There are so many fun things to do on his first day of school, but will this little boy be brave enough to face it alone? This brilliantly imaginative tale will delight and reassure your little nursery goers.
£6.99, Orchard Books
Listen to the Birds by Marion Billet
An immersive book introducing the songs of six different birds with a sound button on each page. Bright, bold illustrations make this an enchanting read.
£7.99, Nosy Crow