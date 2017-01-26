Annie Quinton explores the new wave of teething jewellery for mum and baby

Leave anything in the path of a teething baby and, if they can get their hands on it, chances are it’s going to end up in their mouth. From book corners to old blankets, they’ll stop at nothing to soothe their sore gums. So, to avoid a trail of drool making its way across all the treasured possessions in your home, put something in their way they’re actually allowed to gnaw on.

Teething jewellery is perfectly placed for baby; whether perched happily on your hip or cradled on your lap, they can pull, grab and chew to their heart’s content. Typically made from high-quality food-grade silicone, the designs are odourless, won’t support the growth of bacteria or mould, and are free from nasties such as BPA and PVC. They are extremely easy to keep clean, too; simply wipe off any excess baby drool with warm water. The soft, silky rubber provides instant relief for gums, and is a much better alternative to chewing on your treasured locket and chain.

Those bright colours are no coincidence, either. From neon pink to cobalt, they attract the attention of toddlers, and are great for nursing babies in particular, encouraging

them to focus while feeding.

Ultimately, the more baby chews, the quicker their teeth will come through, and the sooner the whole process will be over for the both of you. And now, with so many teething jewellery brands on the market offering all kinds of colours and styles, others need not know that your pretty necklace is actually far more practical than it looks.