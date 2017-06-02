On the hunt for the most travel-friendly pushchair, Summer Litchfield reviews the Babyzen Yoyo

Since my three-year-old daughter, Lily, was born she has had two modes of transport, both well-known brands. One for every day, which we’ve had no complaints about, and a lighter one, for travelling, which I’ve never seen eye-to-eye with. It rattles, can’t be steered with one hand, the hood always falls off and she has never looked comfortable in it. So, on a mission to find a new travel buggy – before she grows out of needing one at all – I came across the Babyzen Yoyo.

Low-down

Launched in 2011, the YOYO has become one of the most popular lightweight, compact pushchairs on the market. Weighing only 5.9kg, it is small enough to take aboard a plane as hand luggage. Attach the newborn ‘nest’ to the chassis for the first few months so that your baby can face you, then switch to a padded, front-facing seat for when they’re six months and beyond.

Good looking?

Being a bit of a monochrome fan I kept it simple and tried out the black version but it’s also available in red, pink, blue or grey. Its sleek lines and pared-down style is pleasing to the eye. In this case, less is definitely more.

Practicality

The most impressive thing about the YOYO is the neat way it folds and unfolds in an origami-like way. One minute you can be carrying it slung over your shoulder (folded up it’s the size of a large changing bag), the next you’re lifting the handle and the whole thing unfolds before your eyes, with satisfying clicks that reassure you everything is safely in place.

Driveability

Considering how lightweight it is, I expected the YOYO to feel flimsy on the road, but it has four-wheel suspension so it can navigate lumps and bumps with the greatest of ease – only needing the tiniest nudge of encouragement over curbs. It was super smooth and easy to steer one handed thanks to its special ‘soft drive’ system.

Comfort

Although the seat is a little low – so not ideal for the constant lifting in and out that a younger baby requires – my daughter made it perfectly clear how comfortable she was right from the start. Although now very much a toddler, she had plenty of room and the straps were simple to adjust.

The verdict?

Although I was only looking for a secondary buggy to travel with, I was so impressed by the YOYO that I can see us using it as our everyday wheels too. The fact that it folds up so small and so easily is a plus for home (and narrow hallways) as much as it is for any length of journey. So, no more ‘yo-yoing’ between different pushchairs for us anymore. I’m suddenly feeling a lot more zen.

£445, babyzen.com