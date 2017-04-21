ShopUp, the live shopping event hosted by Babyccino Kids, is back for 2017, and is being held in East London for the first time

Over 30 independent boutiques from across the world will be at the Old Truman Brewery on 6th and 7th May, ready for you to shop their unique collections, ranging from original toys and creative gifts to stylish clothes – for babies and children of all ages – and gorgeous home décor.

Brands in attendance include a mix of familiar names and emerging labels. Baby London favourite Hedgehog will have its timeless toys, crafts and décor on display, and look out for Dotty Dungarees – we’ve featured their charming overalls in the magazine many times before. And when it comes to newer names, we love the look of Mamaowl’s natural wool clothing, and Jumbo & Friends’ imaginative furniture.

And, whilst you shop to your heart’s content, little ones will remain preoccupied in other ways; they can make flower crowns and decorate windmills with The Little Top, and enjoy a free ice lolly from Lickalix (on the Saturday only).

Also, we’re very excited to announce that Baby London is the event’s exclusive media partner; we’ll have a stand at the venue selling subscriptions.

The event is totally free attend and, although entry doesn’t require registration, if you do sign up, ShopUp will send you lots of information prior to the event, and you’ll get 50% off a branded tote bag on the day.

Where: Old Truman Brewery, 15 Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR

When: Saturday, 6th May from 2pm – 7.30pm / Sunday, 7th May from 10am – 6pm

Transport links: Nearby stations include Liverpool Street, Aldgate East and Shoreditch High Street

babyccinokids.com/shopup