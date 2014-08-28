Our top five buys for adorable baby chic this season….

The Babygrow

Bobo Choses looks to West Coast America and LA style for inspiration this season. Cue Chateau Marmont sweaters, Venice Beach motifs and this too-cool-for-school Echo Park duck print baby grow.

€32.00 | bobochoses.com

The Hat

We love Oeuf’s signature blend of French chic and downtown New York cool. This bunny ear hat is none of this. It’s just downright cute. Buy it immediately.

£41.31 | en.smallable.com

The Dungarees

Tartine et Chocolat’s dungarees are an instant shortcut to baby style. Durable, practical and comfortable-they’re a must have purchase.

£60.75 | en.smallable.com

The Shoes

Give baby an injection of classic charm with these two-tone brogues from Step2Wo. Perfect for special occasions.

£62 | step2wo.com

The Gift

Moulin Roty’s Mouse and Bunny mini-wardrobe play set comes complete with hangers and outfits in a handy suitcase design. A perfect gift for the baby in your life.

£60 | cottontailsbaby.co.uk