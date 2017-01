For your mid-week shopping inspiration: three key pieces for keeping baby snug, stylish and adorable this season.

Elf Bonnet

£26.00 | elfielondon.com

Channel Victorian-chic with this cream bonnet: destined to make baby timelessly stylish.

A-Line Formal Coat

£150.00 |mariechantal.co.uk

Classic and understated, perfect for formal occasions or dressed-up playdates.