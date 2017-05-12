Children who receive active engagement from their fathers in the first few months of life go on to perform better in cognitive tests at age two

Researchers from Imperial College London, Kings College London and Oxford University studied 128 fathers and their infant children – taking into account factors such as income and age – and found a positive correlation between the degree to which men engaged with their babies at three months and scores in tests two years later.

Dads were filmed playing with their baby for three minutes on a play mat without toys at three months, and then again during a book-reading session when the child was two. The testing looked at the toddlers’ cognitive development, involving tasks such as recognising colours and shapes. Babies whose fathers displayed more withdrawn and depressive behaviours when interacting with their child scored lower marks.

Research lead Professor Paul Ramchandani, from Imperial, said; “Even as early as three months, these father-child interactions can positively predict cognitive development almost two years later, so there’s something probably quite meaningful for later development, and that really hasn’t been shown much before.”

Fellow researcher Dr Vaheshta Sethna from King’s College London said; “We also found that children interacting with sensitive, calm and less anxious fathers during a book session at the age of two showed better cognitive development, including attention, problem-solving, language and social skills. This suggests that reading activities and educational references may support cognitive and learning development in these children.”

The results of the study show the true value of early paternal involvement, with signs seen as early as three months old. Men tend to have a more stimulating, vigorous style of interaction, encouraging a child’s risk taking and exploration tendencies, something that might facilitate cognitive development. Nonetheless, the study said there was ‘compelling support’ for the importance of a mother’s impact on cognitive development, too.