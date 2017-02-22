Pick out your dress with the help of one of the world’s most notable wedding dress designers

The producers of hit show Say Yes to the Dress, which airs on TLC, are looking for pregnant brides to take part in its second UK series. The programme, which is based on the US version, is hosted by David Emanuel and designer Christine Dando at her Essex bridal boutique Confetti and Lace. David famously designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress back in 1981, along with his former wife Elizabeth.

The format follows brides as they search for their perfect wedding dress, along with their ‘entourage’. You can expect plenty of emotion, drama and opinionated characters!

If you’ll be pregnant on your big day and are interested in taking part, you can apply online at halfyardproductions.com/ukcasting