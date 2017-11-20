Parenting expert Kathryn Mewes, answers one reader’s question about the transition from a cot to a bed

Q.) Is there a recommended age to move my 18 month old from a cot into a bed? And what advice would you give on using a duvet?

My whole approach is that if your child is happy in their cot – let them stay in it! I tend to think that by the age of three, children should be sleeping in a bed but before this I would not feel the need to hurry.

Most people tend to move their child into a bed because they are trying to climb from the cot.

I suggest the idea of a duvet in the cot before the child is in the bed. This gives them time to adjust to ‘tucking themselves in’ under the duvet and it not falling off onto the floor.

A duvet needs to be of the correct ‘TOG’ so that your child is warm, yet doesn’t over heat. Tog 2.5-3 in the summer months in the UK and up to Tog 7 in the winter.

Most children’s ‘cotbed’ duvets are allergy free, but it’s always worth checking.

I tend to tuck the duvet firmly under the mattress at the foot of the bed and also on one side of the cot so that your child gets use to pulling the duvet over themselves from one side. Guide them to do this themselves so that when they do come into a light sleep in the night, they are able to readjust their bedding without calling for you!

As with all changes we make with our children’s growth we question ourselves and hesitate with change but all in all the thought of change is always worse that the actual act!

Best of luck with this and make it when you are ready and your child will just follow your confident lead!

Parenting expert Kathryn Mewes is brought to Baby London in conjunction with Milton. Well known as C4’s Three Day Nanny, Kathryn’s expertise covers sleep problems, eating and weaning, behavior and discipline.

