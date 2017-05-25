Piccolo’s nutrition specialist Alice Fotheringham shares one her favourite springtime recipes for baby

This is the time for lots of delicious seasonal fruit and vegetables, which also coincides with new advice that suggests we should be eating even more vegetables and fruit. Rather than look at portion sizes and the number of portions a day, try to look at it in terms of variety – the more variety the better.

Start small by adding one extra vegetable to one of your meals each day, and work up from there. It’s also a good idea to think about the range of different fruits and vegetables you have over the week. Getting in a wide variety of colours is a much more realistic way of getting the vitamins and minerals you need, rather than focusing on a fixed number a day. This way, you will find the numbers stack up without having to think about it!