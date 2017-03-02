We ask parenting expert Kathryn Mewes one reader’s question about how to feed her child the right things

Q.) How can I encourage my one-year old daughter to eat vegetables? My doctor thinks she’s suffering from toddler diarrhoea because she doesn’t have enough fibre in her diet. She will eat most food but just not vegetables. It’s strange because during the weaning process vegetables didn’t seem a problem but now that she’s older she seems fussy.

A.) It is a fact that all children go through the ‘fussy eating’ stage anywhere between the ages of two and five years old, so I am sure that you are not alone!

Firstly, I suggest you introduce brown foods to your daughter’s diet to increase her fibre intake. Change white bread, pasta and rice for brown or wholemeal. Brown cereals such as All-Bran are rich in fibre too.

In relation to vegetables. Please keep putting them on her plate and do not make an issue of it. She will eventually begin to eat these but not when she feels she is being pressured or watched.

Many children like the attention they receive from refusing to eat and the more you react, the more it becomes ‘an issue’. Don’t try to bribe or encourage her anymore. I am sure you have already been doing this. Now is the time to show her you are ‘not bothered’. She will relax more and before you know it she will quietly try to eat what you have put on her plate.

You can also disguise vegetables is pasta sauces and meat dishes such as lasagne. This way you know she is getting the nutrients she needs.

Finally, if you feel very concerned I would introduce a vitamin supplement to set your mind at rest.

Parenting expert Kathryn Mewes is brought to Baby London in conjunction with Milton. Well known as C4’s Three Day Nanny, Kathryn’s expertise covers sleep problems, eating and weaning, behavior and discipline.

