Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

Congratulations to the Happy! hit maker Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, who welcomed triplets into the world earlier this month, as confirmed to Vanity Fair magazine.

The couple, who married in 2014, and have an eight-year-old son Rocket are said to be delighted with the new additions to the family! It has not been revealed the sexes of the triplets but all are happy and healthy!