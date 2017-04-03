It’s time to show some appreciation for the fingertip friends we can’t live without
Tinybeans
If you’re forever worried about oversharing on social media, say hello to Tinybeans. Save all of your snaps, document milestones and allow only your nearest and dearest to see them. Free
Babyname
He hates that name because it reminds him of his old science teacher, you love it because it’s the same as your midwife. Swipe right if you like the name, left if you don’t, and find a match! Free
Sprout
Preparing for a new baby can make you feel like the most disorganised soul on the planet. Let this app do all the legwork as it tracks your pregnancy and symptoms, offers daily tips and diary dates. Free
Hoop
If you’re pulling your hair out and would give your right arm to get out of the house, Hoop has the lowdown on everything going on in your area, including toddler groups and messy play. Free
m Pregnancy
Geared for men who have pregnant partners, albeit in the most stereotypical fashion, this app is full of useful facts, not only about your expectant mrs but also what happens once baby has arrived. 79p
Kinedu
Kinedu provides fun and age-appropriate daily developmental activities to do with baby. Find new early stimulation activities to boost development and help you bond with you little one. Free
NCT Babychange
The days of rushing across town to change your child’s nappy are over. NCT Babychange will point you in the direction of all the facilities nearby – you can even rate them on cleanliness, too. Free
Sound Sleeper
If all you’re longing for is a good night’s sleep, soothe baby with white noise, including the sounds of rain, the womb and more. You can track baby’s sleep and record your own sounds, too. Free
My Medela
Did I feed her an hour ago? Did she have two ounces or four? MyMedela helps you monitor your breastfeeding and pumping schedule, alongside helpful advice and progress tracking. Free
Mush
Plugged as Tinder-meets-NCT, Mush brings together local, like-minded mums with babies of the same age. Simply make your profile and organise meet-ups with other mamas just like you! Free