It’s time to show some appreciation for the fingertip friends we can’t live without

Tinybeans

If you’re forever worried about oversharing on social media, say hello to Tinybeans. Save all of your snaps, document milestones and allow only your nearest and dearest to see them. Free

Babyname

He hates that name because it reminds him of his old science teacher, you love it because it’s the same as your midwife. Swipe right if you like the name, left if you don’t, and find a match! Free

Sprout

Preparing for a new baby can make you feel like the most disorganised soul on the planet. Let this app do all the legwork as it tracks your pregnancy and symptoms, offers daily tips and diary dates. Free

Hoop

If you’re pulling your hair out and would give your right arm to get out of the house, Hoop has the lowdown on everything going on in your area, including toddler groups and messy play. Free

m Pregnancy

Geared for men who have pregnant partners, albeit in the most stereotypical fashion, this app is full of useful facts, not only about your expectant mrs but also what happens once baby has arrived. 79p

Kinedu

Kinedu provides fun and age-appropriate daily developmental activities to do with baby. Find new early stimulation activities to boost development and help you bond with you little one. Free

NCT Babychange

The days of rushing across town to change your child’s nappy are over. NCT Babychange will point you in the direction of all the facilities nearby – you can even rate them on cleanliness, too. Free

Sound Sleeper

If all you’re longing for is a good night’s sleep, soothe baby with white noise, including the sounds of rain, the womb and more. You can track baby’s sleep and record your own sounds, too. Free

My Medela

Did I feed her an hour ago? Did she have two ounces or four? MyMedela helps you monitor your breastfeeding and pumping schedule, alongside helpful advice and progress tracking. Free

Mush

Plugged as Tinder-meets-NCT, Mush brings together local, like-minded mums with babies of the same age. Simply make your profile and organise meet-ups with other mamas just like you! Free