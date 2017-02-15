With a new addition to the family on the way, a babymoon is the perfect way to spend some time with your partner before the little one makes an arrival

There’s so many fantastic destinations within the UK for a babymoon. Providing a choice of beautiful and romantic places to stay across the country, The Little Domain offer up ten of its favourite babymoon boltholes.





Willow Cottage, Mid Wales

Nestled in the scenic Black Mountains, Willow Cottage is secluded and stylish, offering cosy accommodation with country touches. Perfect for walks over the hills hand in hand, there’s also plenty of spots to relax at nearby Crickhowell.

Blencathra Lodge, Lake District

This homely lodge is the ideal base to explore the varied landscapes of the Lake District. Close by is Coniston Water, perfect for a leisurely cruise or a lakeside stroll. After a day’s discovery, unwind in the bubbling hot tub and enjoy the magnificent forest and mountain views.

Burnhill Hishope Cottage, County Durham

A beautiful period cottage on the edge of the North Pennines, Burnhill Hishope Cottage is perfect for getting away from it all. Enjoy a variety of both easy and challenging walks from your doorstep, or head to historic Durham for a spot of culture and retail therapy.

Far Away Cottage, Brecon Beacons

Tucked away along a leafy lane, Far Away Cottages is simply magical and is packed with quirky and decorative features. Sugar Loaf Mountain lies in the distance, while the charming market town of Abergavenny is just three miles away.

Bodrean Manor Farm – The Copper House, Cornwall

Amongst Cornwall’s rolling countryside lies this stunning 16th-century property, looking out over a pretty courtyard. The Copper House lies within easy reach of everything that makes Cornwall romantic, from the cobbled city streets of Truro to the glorious sandy beaches and the charming fishing villages.

Beaulieu River View, New Forest

Sitting on the banks of a river surrounded by miles of open forest, Beaulieu River View is a wonderful hideaway with views to die for. Explore the maritime village of Bucklers Hard and the town of Beaulieu, packed with attractions, or simply get lost in the awe-inspiring woodlands.

Summer Lodge, Somerset

In an elevated position near the Quantocks, amazing views can be seen from all around this secluded glass-fronted, cedar-clad lodge. Visit Exmoor’s chocolate-box villages or explore the Quantocks on foot or on horseback, before sinking into the relaxing hot tub looking out towards the hills.

One Hope Cottage, Cotswolds

One Hope Cottage offers a quintessentially English countryside break in the Cotswolds, decorated throughout with a blend of contemporary and period features, including a warming wood burner. Nearby are walks on the Cotswold Way and charming market towns, and a host of local festivals fill the events calendar.

Rascarrel Bay Lodge, Dumfries and Galloway

Enjoy the ultimate detox at Rascarrel Bay Lodge, overlooking the southern Scottish coast from the private balcony and the luxurious hot tub. Guests may even be able to spot dolphins during their stay, while many of Scotland’s grand castles can also be found within a short distance.

Pebble Banks, Dorset

Set in the heart of West Bay with harbour and sea views, Pebble Banks sits at the gateway to Dorset’s famous Jurassic Coast. Sit back and watch the world go by, before wandering through to the village to one of the area’s many fantastic seafood restaurants.

